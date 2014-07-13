Ill Kyrgios pulls out of quarterfinal clash with Federer
Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of his much anticipated quarterfinal showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday with suspected food poisoning.
RIO DE JANEIRO Argentine coach Alejandro Sabella said his team's 1-0 loss to Germany in the World Cup final on Sunday was a moment of sadness but he was also proud of their performance.
Sabella, speaking to television cameras on the sideline of the pitch, said he felt "the sadness of not being able to win the tournament, but pride for a team that played a great game."
"I congratulate the players, who are the pride of a country because of the effort they made and the tournament they had," he added.
Midfielder Javier Mascherano said: "The pain is immense. We wanted to take the cup back to Argentina once again.
"We are gutted," he added. "We gave what we could and we are sorry for the people who came and for the people in Argentina.
"The pain will be for life because this was our opportunity," Mascherano said. "We have to lift our heads and endure the pain."
LONDON Harry Kane's creaky ankle ligaments have put a cloud over Tottenham's Hotspur's run-in to the Premier League season but manager Mauricio Pochettino says his side are now better-equipped to cope with his absence.
LONDON Manchester City have stolen a march on their rivals by becoming the first Premier League club to sign a "sleeve sponsorship" deal after a relaxing of rules surrounding logos.