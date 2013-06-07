Malta won a World Cup qualifier for only the second time in their history when an eighth-minute goal from Michael Mifsud earned a 1-0 victory over Armenia in Yerevan on Friday.

It was their first World Cup qualifying triumph since they beat Estonia by the same score in an away match in Tallinn in May 1993.

Friday's result ended their run of five straight defeats in Group B. Although they have no chance of reaching next year's finals in Brazil, the players held hands at the final whistle and celebrated their rare win.

Malta are bottom with three points from six matches, the same number of points as Armenia who won 1-0 in Malta in September but have since lost four qualifiers in a row.

Armenia had 20 attempts on goal compared to Malta's two but could not manage to cancel out record scorer Mifsud's strike which came after goalkeeper Roman Berezovski parried his first shot and failed to stop his follow-up.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Tony Jimenez)