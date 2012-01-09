FIFA Men's World Player of the Year 2011 nominee Lionel Messi of Argentine gestures as he addresses a news conference before the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala in Zurich January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Lionel Messi of Argentina, FIFA World Player of the Year speaks next to his FIFA Ballon d'Or 2011 trophy during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2011 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Lionel Messi of Argentina (2L), FIFA World Player of the Year holds his FIFA Ballon d'Or 2011 trophy next to FIFA President Sepp Blatter (L), UEFA President Michel Platini (2R) and Ronaldo (R) during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2011 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

ZURICH Argentina and Barcelona forward Lionel Messi won the World Player of the Year award on Monday for the third year running.

Barcelona's Pep Guardiola was voted 2011 coach of the year.

Messi beat club mate Xavi and Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, the other finalists, to clinch FIFA's Ballon D'Or.

The 24-year-old Argentine also won the award last year when it was created by joining the previously separate annual honours handed out by soccer's ruling body FIFA and France Football magazine.

Messi won both 2009 awards.

Guardiola took the coach's award ahead of Manchester United's Alex Ferguson and Real Madrid's Jose Mourinho.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez)