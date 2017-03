Mexico's coach Miguel Herrera (L) gestures as Juan Carlos Valenzuela throws in the ball during their 2014 World Cup qualifying playoff second leg soccer match against New Zealand at Westpac Stadium in Wellington November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

MEXICO CITY Mexico on Monday confirmed Miguel Herrera as their coach for the World Cup finals in Brazil next year.

Herrera, the team's fourth coach since September, led Mexico to victory in last month's intercontinental playoff against New Zealand, which they won 9-3 on aggregate.

(Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires)