MEXICO CITY Former Barcelona defender Rafael Marquez has been recalled to Mexico's squad for next month's do-or-die CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers.

New coach Victor Vucetich has also named newly-naturalised Argentine-born midfielder Lucas Lobos in a 25-man squad for the matches at home to Panama on October 11 and in Costa Rica four days later, the Mexican Football Federation said on its website (www.femefut.org.mx).

Vucetich was appointed eight days ago after Jose Manuel de la Torre and his assistant Luis Fernando Tena were sacked with the team outside the qualifying berths in fifth place in the six-nation group.

The 34-year-old Marquez, winding down his career with Leon in the Mexican first division after playing for Monaco, Barcelona and New York Red Bulls, was last called up by his country in June 2012.

The central defender was a member of the squad at the last three World Cups.

The top three in the group after the last two matches next month will reach the 2014 finals in Brazil, leaders United States and Costa Rica having already booked their tickets.

Honduras, third with 11 points, and fourth-placed Panama and Mexico, both on eight, are vying for the remaining automatic spot.

Fourth place will earn a two-legged playoff against Oceania winners New Zealand in November.

Mexico have failed dismally to make home advantage pay at the Azteca Stadium where they have picked up only three points from three 0-0 draws and scored just one goal, in this month's 2-1 upset defeat by Honduras.

Vucetich has gone for experience with two other Argentine-born players over 30, Lobos's UANL Tigres team mate Damian Alvarez and Cruz Azul midfielder Christian Gimenez, also included in the 25 who all play their club football in Mexico.

Vucetich said he would not call up any European-based players for the remaining qualifiers when he took charge.

