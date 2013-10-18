Atlante coach Miguel Herrera looks on during their Mexican league championship soccer match against Monterrey at the Tecnologico stadium in Monterrey November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

MEXICO CITY Mexico's national coach Victor Vucetich says he has been notified by the country's football federation that he is no longer in the job, according to an interview posted on Thursday night on ESPN.com.

Local media reported on Thursday that Vucetich, who presided over a win and a defeat in Mexico's final two CONCACAF World Cup qualifying group matches, would be replaced by Miguel Herrera -- who would be Mexico's fourth coach in less than six weeks.

"It is an experience. It was positive, but was not what I had hoped. It ends this way. Just six work sessions," Vucetich told the website. "I am petulant, King Midas, but not God. That's why it has come to this."

Vucetich's exit appeared to be a last-ditch bid to avoid missing out on the World Cup finals for the first time since 1990 with a two-legged playoff against New Zealand coming up next month.

Jose Manuel de la Torre and Luis Fernando Tena were sacked after successive defeats last month and Vucetich was appointed on September 12 for the final push at saving Mexico's campaign.

Vucetich presided over a 2-1 win last Friday against Panama, Mexico's only home victory in five qualifiers at the Azteca, that moved them into the fourth-place playoff berth behind the three automatic ones held by the United States, Costa Rica and Honduras.

However, on Tuesday they lost 2-1 to Costa Rica and only escaped elimination from the 2014 finals in Brazil because the United States scored two late goals to beat fifth-placed Panama 3-2.

Vucetich, who has enjoyed considerable success with club side Monterrey, had said on Wednesday he would not be surprised to be sacked.

Mexico face New Zealand on November 13 in Mexico City with the second leg in Wellington a week later. They will play a warm-up against Finland on October 30.

Herrera steered America to the league title in the Clausura championship last season and his team lead this season's Apertura.

(Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; editing by Toby Davis and Nick Mulvenney)