File photo of Mexico's Rafael Marquez (L) fighting for the ball with Brazil's David Luiz during their 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

MEXICO CITY Veteran defender Rafael Marquez has been recalled by Mexico for CONCACAF 2018 World Cup qualifiers this month after missing the opening fourth round Group A matches in November.

Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio named the 37-year-old former Barcelona centre back, now playing for his first club Atlas, for matches away to Canada on March 25 and at home to the same opponents four days later.

Marquez, who has 129 caps and was Mexico’s captain at his fourth World Cup tournament in Brazil in 2014, last played for his country in October when they won a 2017 Confederations Cup playoff against the United States.

Colombian Osorio, who took charge last October, has dropped Malaga goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, Real Sociedad forward Carlos Vela and brothers Giovani and Jonathan Dos Santos of LA Galaxy and Villarreal respectively, who were all part of the squad that won the CONCACAF Gold Cup last July.

Mexico lead Group A with six points after victories over El Salvador and Honduras. The top two teams in each of the three four-team groups go through to the fifth round which begins in November 2016.

The top three in the six-team final round qualify for the 2018 finals in Russia and the fourth-placed team goes into an intercontinental playoff against a team from Asia.

