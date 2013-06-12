Mexico's coach Jose Manuel de la Torre walks off the pitch after their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Costa Rica at Azteca stadium in Mexico City June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

MEXICO CITY Underfire Mexico coach Jose de la Torre said he had no intention of quitting following his side's dismal performance in a goalless draw at home to Costa Rica in the World Cup qualifiers.

"Never. I prepare every day to win, not to stand on the sidelines," he told reporters when asked if he had thought about stepping down.

"There's no doubting that we haven't obtained the results we need at home," he added. "It's always important to win matches at home, we haven't done it and that has made our lives more complicated."

"We haven't played good football and that has been reflected in the results."

Mexico's last three games at the Azteca stadium, once a feared venue for visiting teams, have ended 0-0. An angry crowd called for De la Torre to be sacked during Tuesday's game and Mexico could face a fine after objects were thrown onto the pitch.

"I think the supporters have the right to say what they want, they were extraordinary, they supported us throughout the game. Everyone has a coach within them and we will always see things differently," he added.

"The World Cup qualifiers are complicated and always have been. The other teams in the region have improved, as we saw when Mexico and Honduras finished among the top four at the Olympic Games, and sometimes we don't appreciate that."

Despite Tuesday's result Mexico are third in the six-team group, which comprises the final stage of the CONCACAF qualifiers, and remain unbeaten.

They have drawn five of their six games and have eight points, two behind leaders the United States. The top three qualify directly for the World Cup and the fourth team plays off against Oceania region winners New Zealand over two legs.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Ossian Shine)