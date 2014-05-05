Three uncapped players were named by Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal on Monday in a list of 20 home-based players for a World Cup training camp as the first part of his preparations for the upcoming tournament in Brazil.

Twente Enschede striker Luc Castaignos and Feyenoord pair Terence Kongolo and Jurgen Locadia have an opportunity to impress the coach in a three day camp this week at Hoenderloo.

It is the first of three brief training camps that Van Gaal has planned. He is able to use only Dutch league players this week but for his second three-day camp, starting on Sunday, hopes to add foreign-based players.

He is due to name a preliminary selection of 30 players after the completion of the second camp and ahead of a first warm-up friendly against Ecuador in Amsterdam on May 17. From May 20, the squad will spend seven days in Lagos, Portugal before returning home for friendlies against Ghana in Rotterdam on May 31 and Wales in Amsterdam on June 4.

Van Gaal intends to announce the final 23-man squad on June 2. The Dutch meet holders Spain in their opening game at the World Cup in a repeat of the 2010 final on June 13 in Salvador. The Netherlands also play against Australia and Chile in Brazil.

Training squad: Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen, Kenneth Vermeer (both Ajax Amsterdam), Jeroen Zoet (PSV Eindhoven)

Defenders: Daley Blind (Ajax Amsterdam), Stefan de Vrij, Daryl Janmaat, Terence Kongolo, Bruno Martins Indi (all Feyenoord), Karim Rekik (PSV Eindhoven), Joel Veltman (Ajax Amsterdam)

Midfielders: Jordy Clasie (Feyenoord), Davy Klaassen (Ajax Amsterdam), Tonny Vilhena (Feyenoord), Georginio Wijnaldum (PSV Eindhoven)

Forwards: Jean-Paul Boetius (Feyenoord), Luc Castaignos (Twente Enschede), Memphis Depay, Jurgen Locadia, Luciano Narsingh (all PSV Eindhoven), Quincy Promes (FC Twente).

