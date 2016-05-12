WELLINGTON New Zealand head into the second round of Oceania qualifying for the 2018 World Cup later this month with the confidence of regional heavyweights and a forthright young coach, looking to put four frustrating years behind them.

The All Whites are favourites to win the May 28-June 11 Oceania Nations Cup (ONC) in Papua New Guinea, which doubles as the second round of 2018 qualifying, but will be even more determined to do so after finishing third in 2012.

Preparations have not run entirely smoothly for 35-year-old English coach Anthony Hudson, however, and he will be without his skipper, West Ham United defender Winston Reid.

Reid had put himself up for selection, Hudson said, but after discussions with his club it was agreed it was more important for him to rest and recover.

"Winston is 100 percent committed. He cares about the national team," said Hudson, the son of former Chelsea and England midfielder Alan. "He has made himself available for the Nations Cup but has had a lot of injuries ... and will need to see a specialist and get some rest."

Hudson was less enthusiastic about the attitude of Ipswich Town defender Tommy Smith.

"Tommy only wants to be selected on his terms," he added. "That's far too disruptive to the team. Going forward I won't be considering Tommy for the All Whites."

New Zealand reached the 2010 World Cup finals in South Africa and while they were eliminated in the group stage, they left with their heads held high after going three games without defeat and finishing above Italy.

However, New Zealand, who became the Oceania confederation's heavyweights when Australia left to join Asia in 2006, have failed to capitalise on that success.

After finishing third at the ONC four years ago, they went on to clinch the region's 2014 World Cup qualification campaign, earning them a spot in an inter-continental playoff against Mexico.

That two-legged playoff ended in disaster, an embarrassing 9-3 defeat on aggregate.

New Zealand Football has had more than its fair share of problems over the last 12 months.

The country hosted the FIFA under-20 World Cup last year but that tournament was overshadowed when FIFA was engulfed in a corruption scandal.

The men's under-23 team were then thrown out of the Rio Olympics qualifying tournament after the Oceania Football Confederation ruled they had fielded an ineligible player.

In January, Hudson criticised the country's younger players for what he perceived to be a lack of professionalism and also complained about a lack of fixtures for the All Whites after just three matches last year.

Hudson, however, said he was now looking forward to a training camp in Australia before the squad head to the ONC.

"Its been a long time since we have been together," he said. "But we have a core group of young players who will give us a really good shot and I believe make the country proud."

