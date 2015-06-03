Factbox on Women's World Cup qualifiers Nigeria:

Women's World Cup record:

Previouis appearances in finals: (6) 1991, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011

Best performance: Quarter-finals (1999)

Drawn in Group D with United States, Australia and Sweden

Coach: Edwin Okon

Was named coach of the senior women's side after leading Nigeria's to a fourth place finish at the 2012 U-20 World Cup in Japan. Is also in charge of Port Harcourt Premier League club Rivers Angels and several of the clubs' players are in his Super Falcons squad.

Key player: Desire Oparanozie. Age: 21. Forward

Led all players with five goals in five games at the 2014 African Women's Championship. Has represented her country at the 2011 Women's World Cup in Germany, the 2010 and 2012 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup and the 2008 U-17 Women's World Cup.

FIFA world ranking: 33

How they qualified: Winners of the 2014 African Women's Championship.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Precious Dede, Ibubeleye Whyte, Christy Ohiaeriaku

Defenders: Blessing Edoho, Osinachi Ohale, Onome Ebi, Josephine Chukwunonye, Ugo Njoku, Sarah Nnodim, Ngozi Ebere

Midfielders: Halimatu Ayinde, Evelyn Nwabuoku, Martina Ohadugha, Cecilia Nku,

Forwards: Perpetua Nkwocha, Ukpong Sunday, Asisat Oshoala, Desire Oparanozie, Courtney Dike, Ini-Abasi Umotong, Ngozi Okobi, Francisca Ordega, Loveth Ayila,

