Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
Nigeria have named the following 23-man squad for the first leg of their World Cup play-off tie against Ethiopia in Addis Ababa on October 12.
Goalkeepers: Chigozie Agbim (Enugu Rangers), Austin Ejide (Hapoel Beer Sheva), Vincent Enyeama (Lille).
Defenders: Efe Ambrose (Celtic), Francis Benjamin (Heartland FC), Elderson Echiejile (Sporting Braga), Azubuike Egwuekwe (Warri Wolves), Solomon Kwambe (Sunshine Stars), Godfrey Oboabona (Rizespor), James Okwuosa (Chippa United).
Midfielders: Nosa Igiebor (Real Betis), Victor Moses (Liverpool), John Obi Mikel (Chelsea), Nnamdi Oduamadi (Brescia), John Ogu (Academica Coimbra), Ogenyi Onazi (Lazio), Sunday Mba (Enugu Rangers).
Forwards: Shola Ameobi (Newcastle United), Emmanuel Emenike (Fenerbahçe), Brown Ideye (Dynamo Kiev), Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow), Obinna Nsofor (Lokomotiv Moscow), Uche Nwofor (Heerenveen).
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
ZURICH Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his 10-year ban from football, the tribunal said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Kimi Raikkonen put Ferrari on top of the timesheets after the second day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Tuesday but world champions Mercedes still led the way on kilometres covered.