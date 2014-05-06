Nigeria's Joseph Yobo (L) is challenged by Burkina Faso's Jonathan Pitroipa (R) during their African Nations Cup (AFCON 2013) Group C soccer match in Nelspruit, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Norwich City defender Joseph Yobo, who has not played for the national team for over a year, and in-form Stoke City striker Peter Odemwingie were both included in Nigeria's preliminary World Cup squad on Tuesday.

Odemwingie fell out with coach Stephen Okechukwu Keshi after being left out from last year's African Nations Cup but his inclusion in Tuesday's squad suggested the duo had patched up their differences.

Ike Uche's acrobatic goal celebrations, however, will not be seen in Brazil after the Villarreal striker failed to make Keshi's 30-man shortlist for the finals.

Keshi said the final 23-man list will be announced on June 2.

Nigeria are expected to play a friendly against Scotland later this month before travelling to the United States to complete their final preparations for the June 12-July 13 tournament.

Nigeria will play Argentina, Bosnia and Iran in Group F during the World Cup.

Squad:

Goalkeepers - Vincent Enyeama, Austin Ejide, Chigozie Agbim, Daniel Akpeyi

Defenders - Elderson Echiejile, Juwon Oshaniwa, Godfrey Oboabona, Azubuike Egwuekwe, Kenneth Omeruo, Joseph Yobo, Kunle Odunlami, Efe Ambrose

Midfielders - John Mikel Obi, Ogenyi Onazi, Ramon Azeez, Joel Obi, Nosa Igiebor, Michael Uchebo, Ejike Uzoenyi, Sunday Mba, Reuben Gabriel

Forwards - Ahmed Musa, Shola Ameobi, Emmanuel Emenike, Obinna Nsofor, Osaze Odemwingie, Babatunde Michael, Victor Moses, Uche Nwofor, Nnamdi Oduamadi

