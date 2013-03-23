The snow covered pitch is seen at the Windsor Park stadium in Belfast, Northern Ireland March 23, 2013. Saturday's World Cup qualifying soccer match between Northern Ireland and Russia has been postponed for the second time because of heavy snowfall. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

The snow covered pitch is seen at the Windsor Park stadium in Belfast, Northern Ireland March 23, 2013. Saturday's World Cup qualifying soccer match between Northern Ireland and Russia has been postponed for the second time because of heavy snowfall. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

LONDON Northern Ireland's World Cup qualifying Group F match with Russia was postponed for a second time on Saturday because of snow and ice in Belfast.

The game was originally scheduled for Friday but was put back a day before being called off again.

"The referee has just called the match off as ice is forming on the pitch. There is no need for fans to come to Windsor Park to help," the Irish FA said on Twitter.

There was no word on when the game would be rearranged.

Northern Ireland are due to host Israel on Tuesday.

Russia lead the standings with 12 points from four games.

(Editing by Mark Meadows)