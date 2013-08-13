FC Sion's Kyle Lafferty reacts after a foul during their Swiss Super League match against FC Zurich in Sion September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty will miss the rescheduled World Cup qualifier against Russia on Wednesday with an Achilles injury, the Irish FA said in a statement.

The 25-year-old picked up the knock while playing for his club Palermo in an Italian Cup match on Sunday and did not travel to Belfast for the Group F match.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has brought in Aberdeen forward Josh Magennis as his replacement for the match, which has already been postponed twice.

It was due to be played in March but heavy snow forced officials to call the game off, despite the efforts of volunteers to clear the Windsor Park pitch.

Under FIFA rules, the Irish FA had to try to play the match the following day but, again, the snow proved too heavy.

Northern Ireland are looking to end a winless run of 13 matches at Windsor Park, with O'Neill hoping for a first victory at the 10th time of asking.

They are second-bottom of the group with three points from five games while Russia are in second place on 12 points, two points behind Portugal but with two games in hand.

(Writing by Tony Goodson; Editing by Ken Ferris)