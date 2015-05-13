Norway's Solveig Gulbrandsen (L) fights for the ball with Sweden's Sofia Jakobsson during their third place women's Algarve Cup soccer match in Lagos city stadium March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

OSLO Midfielder Solveig Gulbrandsen has been selected for Norway's World Cup squad despite playing only seven league matches in the last two seasons.

Capped 178 times, the 34-year-old will be making her fourth appearance in the World Cup after overcoming a knee injury that threatened to rule her out of next month's tournament in Canada.

Gulbrandsen, who missed a penalty when Norway lost the 2013 European Championship final 1-0 to Germany in Stockholm, has been included among the 23 players that coach Even Pellerud will take to Canada.

"That I have the trust of Even, that he wants me and believes that I will be in good enough form means a lot to me," said Gulbrandsen, who was part of the gold-medal winning team at the 2000 Olympics.

Also included in the squad is 19-year-old forward Ada Hegerberg, who has just completed a league and cup double with Lyon in France.

"It is very motivating to have such a season and now I hope to bring that form into the championship and do a very good job for the team," said Hegerberg, who despite her youth has already netted 15 goals in 33 internationals.

Norway will open their Group B campaign on June 7 against Thailand before taking on Germany and the Ivory Coast.

The tournament will be held from June 6 to July 5.

(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)