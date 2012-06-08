Champions New Zealand were surprisingly dumped out of the Oceania Nations Cup in the semi-finals on Friday, losing 2-0 to New Caledonia.

The 2010 World Cup finalists, however, will still have an opportunity to advance to 2014 finals in Brazil because the tournament was only the second phase of Oceania qualifying.

All of the semi-finalists at the tournament in Honiara qualify for the third and final round of qualifying on a home and away basis from September this year.

The winner of that qualifying round will then play the fourth-placed team from the Central and North American confederation on a home and away basis for a spot in Brazil.

New Caledonia, 155th in the FIFA rankings to New Zealand's 100th, will now meet Tahiti in the final on Sunday, after the Tahitians beat hosts the Solomon Islands 1-0 in the other semi-final.

The winner of that game will represent Oceania in the 2013 Confederations Cup in Brazil.

It will be the first time that neither New Zealand nor Australia, who moved to the Asian Confederation in 2006, have won the Oceania tournament.

