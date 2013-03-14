Paraguay's national team goalkeepers Justo Villar (L) and Diego Barreto attend a training session in Ypane, some 30 km (19 miles) from Asuncion October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Piris

ASUNCION Former captain and goalkeeper Justo Villar was dropped from Paraguay's squad on Thursday for this month's World Cup qualifiers in Uruguay and Ecuador.

Gerardo Pelusso also opted against recalling striker Roque Santa Cruz, in good form for Champions League quarter-finalists Malaga, to face the coach's home country Uruguay in Montevideo on March 22 and Ecuador in Quito six days later.

Santa Cruz and Villar were a key part of the Paraguay side that reached the quarter-finals for the first time in South Africa in 2010.

Villar was an unused substitute in October when Paraguay, bottom of the South American group, ended a run of four defeats with a 1-0 home win over Peru, his place having been taken by Diego Barreto.

Santa Cruz, who last played for his country in the 3-1 defeat in Argentina in September, was dropped for two qualifiers in October.

Paraguay, who hired Pelusso last year after sacking Francisco Arce, are in serious danger of failing to qualify for the finals for the first time since 1994.

The top four teams progress to the 2014 finals in Brazil and the fifth-placed side face Asia's fifth-ranked nation in a two-legged playoff.

(Reporting by Mariel Cristaldo, writing by Rex Gowar in London, editing by Tony Jimenez)