Chile's Arturo Vidal (L) celebrates a goal with his teammate Eugenio Mena during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Paraguay in Asuncion June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Chile's Gary Medel (17) and Arturo Vidal (8) celebrate after defeating Paraguay during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer in Asuncion June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Chile's Gary Medel (R) celebrates with teammates after defeating Paraguay during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer in Asuncion June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Chile's Arturo Vidal (R) celebrates his goal against Paraguay during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match in Asuncion June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

ASUNCION Chile scored a 2-1 away win over Paraguay at the Defensores del Chaco on Friday to give their 2014 World Cup qualifying campaign a boost.

The victory put Chile into fourth place on 18 points, two ahead of Venezuela, in the South American group, with 2010 World Cup semi-finalists Uruguay in sixth place on 13 points.

The top four teams qualify automatically for the 2014 finals in Brazil, while the fifth-placed team will face an Asian side in a two-legged playoff for another spot in the tournament.

Striker Eduardo Vargas put the Chileans ahead with a shot from outside the box four minutes before halftime before midfielder Arturo Vidal, who had hit the post in the opening minute, doubled their lead in the 56th minute.

Striker Roque Santa Cruz pulled one back in the 88th minute for Paraguay, who are bottom of the group and have virtually no chance of qualifying for Brazil.

(Reporting by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Peter Rutherford)