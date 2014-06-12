Derby appoint former Birmingham boss Rowett as manager
Championship side Derby County have appointed former defender Gary Rowett as their new manager on a contract that runs until the end of the 2018-19 season, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
SAO PAULO A standing paraplegic man kicked the first football ball of the World Cup in Sao Paulo on Thursday, a triumphant moment for a research project aiming to give patients who have lost feeling in their legs the ability to walk again.
Brazilian neuroscientist Miguel Nicolelis, normally based at North Carolina's Duke University, has developed a robotic exoskeleton to assist patients' movement.
In late April, three patients took steps while wearing the exoskeleton, according to Nicolelis, who posted a celebratory tweet on Thursday saying "we did it!". His team plans to publish research on the project soon.
Sao Paulo's Corinthians arena has been criticized for delays and cost overruns, but wheelchair-bound fans, including Congresswoman Mara Gabrilli, were pleasantly surprised at the access and army of support staff they had at a rehearsal game on June 1.
About 60,000 cheering fans attended the match between Brazil and Croatia that kicked off the month-long football tournament.
(Reporting by Eduardo Simões; Writing by Caroline Stauffer, editing by Ed Osmond)
Championship side Derby County have appointed former defender Gary Rowett as their new manager on a contract that runs until the end of the 2018-19 season, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
Bottom-placed Sunderland will have a fighting chance of Premier League survival if they can win five of their remaining 11 games but history suggests it may not be enough, the Black Cats captain John O'Shea has said.
Briton Joanna Rowsell Shand announced her retirement from international cycling on Tuesday, calling time on a stellar 10-year career that garnered two Olympic golds and five World Championship triumphs.