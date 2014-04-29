Costa Rica's squad for the World Cup finals is likely to comprise the following 23 players:

Goalkeepers:

Keylor Nevas (Levante) Age 27; 57 caps. After arriving at Levante on loan in 2011, Nevas has turned into one of La Liga's most highly rated goalkeepers. His play this season has anchored one of the Spanish league's best defences and drawn the attention of major clubs abroad. Nevas made his debut for the national side in 2008 and was named best goalkeeper of the 2009 CONCACAF Gold Cup competition.

Patrick Pemberton (Alajuelense) Age 31; 20 caps. The back-up keeper plays at Alajuelense in the Costa Rican domestic league, where he has spent his entire career. The shot-stopper, who recently signed a four-year deal with his club, played in two matches during Costa Rica's qualifying campaign for Brazil and started all four of their Gold Cup matches.

Defenders:

Bryan Oviedo (Everton) Age 24; 26 caps. The hopes of Costa Rica's best defender making the World Cup final appeared over after the Everton man broke his leg in an FA Cup tie in January. The left back, who can also play in midfield, has made a swift recovery that has raised hopes he will anchor Costa Rica's back line during the tournament. Oviedo joined Everton in 2012 for an undisclosed fee from the Danish side FC Copenhagen.

Michael Umana (Saprissa) Age 31; 81 caps. The long-time national league team member played for Costa Rica in the 2006 World Cup. The central defender plays for Costa Rica's Deportivo Saprissa, whom he joined after two rocky spells in the MLS and an unsatisfying campaign in Guatemala. Umana made his professional debut for Costa Rica's Carmelita in 1999.

Junior Diaz (Mainz 05) Age 31; 60 caps. The athletic defender and strong tackler made his first appearance for the senior national team in September 2003 and since then has been a steady presence in the back line. The Mainz man had stints in Poland and Belgium before arriving in the German league in 2012.

Roy Miller (New York Red Bulls) Age 29; 47 caps. Made his professional debut with Costa Rica's Cartagines before moving to Norway, where he eventually latched on to top side Rosenborg Trondheim. Miller, who plays left back for his club team, helped Costa Rica qualify for the 2006 World Cup but was not in the final squad. A mid-season dip in form saw the defender relegated to the bench in the 2013 MLS season before regaining his spot later in the campaign.

Giancarlo Gonzalez (Columbus Crew) Age 26; 33 caps. The centre back was a key player in helping Costa Rica's Alajuelense win three domestic titles. He joined Columbus Crew in 2014 after playing a season for Norway's Valerenga, where he made 27 appearances and scored 3 goals.

Jose Salvatierra (Alajuelense) Age 24; 26 caps. Salvatierra has spent his entire three-year professional career playing for Costa Rica's Alajuelense in the first division. He has scored seven goals in 109 appearances but has yet to find the net for the national side.

Cristian Gamboa (Rosenborg Trondheim) Age 24; 24 caps. Left Costa Rica aged 20 to join Norway's Fredrikstad with a stop at FC Copenhagen in Denmark. The right back moved to Rosenborg in 2012 on loan where he quickly locked down a position in the starting line-up.

Oscar Duarte (Club Brugge) Age 24; 10 caps. The Nicaraguan- born player started his career at Costa Rica's Deportivo Saprissa before signing with Belgium's Club Brugge. Strong in the air and able to move forward in attack, Duarte made his debut for the national team in 2010.

Waylon Francis (Columbus Crew) Age 23; 1 cap. Has made two starts at right-back for Columbus Crew, whom he joined in 2014 from Costa Rica's Herediano. He earned his first cap in the 2013 Copa Centroamericano in a 2-0 win against Nicaragua.

Midfielders:

Celso Borges (AIK) Age 25; 61 caps. The son of a Brazilian-born footballer, he joined the Swedish club as striker but moved back to a midfield role where he also plays for the national side. Started his professional career at Costa Rican club Deportivo Saprissa.

Christian Bolanos (FC Copenhagen) Age 29; 53 caps. The speedy winger known for his precise crosses joined Danish top-flight side FC Copenhagen in 2010. Since his arrival, Bolanos has largely been first choice on the right side. Tried to join an English Premier League side but was unable to obtain a work permit.

Michael Barrantes (Aalesund) Age 30; 42 caps. Started his professional career in Costa Rica with Belen before moving to Puntarenas and Deportivo Saprissa. He joined Aalesund on loan in 2010 with the move becoming permanent after a series of solid performances in midfield. Was named midfielder of the year in Norway after the 2011 season.

Jose Miguel Cubero (Herediano) Age 27; 33 caps. Plays in Costa Rica's top division for Herediano, where he signed a three-year contract extension last April. The midfielder has two international goals and made his debut for the national team in 2010.

Yeltsin Tejada (Saprissa) Age 22; 21 caps. Joined Deportivo Saprissa as a youth and made his senior debut at the club in 2011. He made his first appearance for the national team in 2011 in a friendly match against Cuba.

Esteban Grandados (Herediano) Age 28; 11 caps. The tall defensive midfielder plays for Costa Rica's Herediano. Made his professional debut in 2014 for Cartagines in the top domestic league.

Diego Calvo (Valerenga) Age 22; 9 caps. The midfielder made his debut for the national team in March 2013 against the United States in a World Cup qualifier. After playing three seasons for Alajuelense, Calvo moved to Norway's Valeranga in 2013.

Forwards:

Alvaro Saborio (Real Salt Lake) Age 32; 93 caps. The physical striker began his professional career at Saprissa with stops in the Swiss league with Sion and England with Bristol City before joining Real Salt Lake in 2010, where he has flourished. Injuries and international appearances limited him to only 15 starts last season but the club's all-time leading scorer has been effective at finding the net when on the pitch.

Bryan Ruiz (PSV Eindhoven) Age 28; 61 caps. The captain of the national team is a right-footed attacking midfielder who can operate further up the pitch as a second striker. He currently plays for Dutch team PSV, whom he joined in January on loan from English Premier League side Fulham. Has been a key player for the Dutch club since moving.

Joel Campbell (Olympiakos Piraues) Age 21; 31 caps. The speedy attacker signed for Arsenal in 2001 but has yet to make an appearance for the London side. He has instead spent three seasons out on loan at Lorient, Real Betis and currently Olympiakos, where he scored a superb long-range goal in a Champions League match against Manchester United this season.

Marco Urena (Kuban Krasnodar) Age 23; 22 caps. Urena began his career at Alajuelense before leaving Costa Rica in 2011 for Russia's Kuban Krasnodar but has failed to really establish himself in the starting line-up.

Jairo Arrieta (Columbus Crew) Age 30; 13 caps. Joined the Crew in 2012 after previously playing at home for Deportivo Saprissa, who won five domestic titles during his stint there. His form dipped last season as his goalscoring tally dropped off but Arrieta at least started the new MLS season with a goal on the opening day.

(Writing by Michael Kahn, editing by Mike Collett)