NEW YORK United States squad for the World Cup finals is likely to comprise the following 23 players:

Goalkeepers:

Tim Howard (Everton) Age 35; 97 caps. Made his international debut in 2002 but did not cement his place as first-choice keeper until 2007 after switching from Manchester United to Everton.

Brad Guzan (Aston Villa) Age 29; 24 caps. Served as Howard's back-up for 2010 World Cup but did not get on the field. Captained U.S. in 2010 Nelson Mandela Challenge Cup match against South Africa. In 2009 saved four penalties in match for Aston Villa, one in regular time and three in shootout.

Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake) Age 34; 14 caps. Played his first international in 2002 but went more than six years between caps until being recalled in 2010. Has won award for save of the year in each of the past two Major League Soccer seasons.

Defenders:

Geoff Cameron (Stoke City) Age 28; 24 caps. Was set to make international debut in 2009 but injured hamstring in training and had to wait another year before earning first cap. Started out as midfielder but made successful transition to defence.

Fabian Johnson (Hoffenheim) Age 26; 19 caps. Born in Germany to an American serviceman, he represented Germany at youth level before getting approval to switch to U.S.. Versatile player who can slot into number of different positions.

Omar Gonzalez (Los Angeles Galaxy) Age 25; 17 caps. Was drafted out of college to LA Galaxy, where he played in three Major League Soccer finals, winning two. In 2012 was loaned to Germany's Nuremberg but returned home without playing a match when he injured knee and needed surgery.

Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas) Age 27; 14 caps. A late bloomer, made international debut last year but has established himself as a key defender. Has degree in psychology from the University of Notre Dame, where he roomed with Carolina Panthers quarterback Jimmy Clausen.

DaMarcus Beasley (Puebla, Mexico) Age 32; 114 caps. Already veteran of three World Cups, he has played for clubs in the U.S., Netherlands, England, Scotland, Germany and Mexico. When he was in Scotland, his car was firebombed by a vandal. Beasley captained U.S. team that won last year's CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Clarence Goodson (San Jose Earthquakes) Age 32; 46 caps. Tall defender was picked for last World Cup in South Africa but did not play. Played in Norway and Denmark from 2008 before returning to U.S. last year.

Michael Parkhurst (Columbus Crew) Age 30; 25 caps. Regular starter at right-back after beginning career in centre of defence. Has played in Denmark, Germany and U.S.. Has scored only one goal in MLS, in 2007, but it was memorable because it was from inside his own half.

Midfielders:

Michael Bradley (Toronto) Age 26; 83 caps. Son of former coach Bob Bradley and one of the few U.S. players to have established himself in Europe, although is now playing in Canada. A naturally aggressive player, is the engine of midfield, tackling hard and making contributions going forward.

Jermaine Jones (Besiktas) Age 32; 39 caps. No-nonsense defensive midfielder. Was born in Germany and represented his birthland at Under-21 and senior level. Son of an American soldier, he applied to play for U.S. in 2009 and is key member of team.

Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas) Age 27; 20 caps. Earned call-up in early 2012 after being named as discovery of the year in the MLS in 2011. Smooth passer who is good at set-pieces.

Landon Donovan (Los Angeles Galaxy) Age 32; 156 caps. The face of U.S. soccer for past decade, can play as attacking midfielder or striker. Holds U.S. record for most international goals at 57 and has already appeared in three World Cups. Played in England with Everton and Germany with Bayer Leverkusen. Took sabbatical in 2013 but forced way back into team.

Brad Evans (Seattle Sounders) Age 29; 17 caps. Product of national youth system, made international debut at 2009 Gold Cup but made only a handful of appearances before getting more time under Juergen Klinsmann.

Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders) Age 31; 103 caps. Tough character who can play in midfield or up front. Spent six years at Fulham and a season at Tottenham Hotspur where he scored two memorable goals home and away against Manchester United. Returned to MLS last year before short loan stint at Fulham this season. Scored six goals in 10 appearances for U.S. in 2013.

Alejandro Bedoya (Nantes) Age 26; 22 caps. Made preliminary 30-man team for last World Cup but was cut from final 23. Has cut teeth in smaller European leagues and can operate down the left or as more central attacking midfielder.

Mix Diskerud (Rosenborg Trondheim) Age 23; 17 caps. Another dual national, was born and raised in Norway but qualified for U.S. because his mother was born in Arizona. First name is Mikkel but his mother nicknamed him Mix because he was so energetic as young child.

Kyle Berckerman (Real Salt Lake) Age 32; 35 caps. With his dreadlocked hair, he is unmistakable presence in midfield. Former state wrestling champion, he has played at national age level since 15.

Julian Green (Bayern Munich) Age 19; 1 cap. Youngest member of squad and newest recruit. Yet another who chose U.S. over the country where he was raised, in Green's case Germany. Was granted permission to switch only in March and was fast-tracked to make debut against Mexico in April.

Forwards:

Aron Johannsson (AZ Alkmaar) Age 23; 7 caps. Represented Iceland at Under-21 level but opted to play for U.S., where he was born, and won first cap last year. Has been in great form in Dutch league, where he is one of most potent scorers.

Jozy Altidore (Sunderland) Age 24; 67 caps. Son of Haitian immigrants, Altidore made professional debut at 16 and was picked for national team. Strong physical presence up front, he has played in Spain, Turkey, Netherlands and now England.

Eddie Johnson (DC United) Age 30; 63 caps. Livewire striker who has scored 19 goals for his country, including hat-trick in second match. Played at 2006 World Cup but missed selection for 2010.

