Peru will play their World Cup qualifier against Bolivia on October 15 behind closed doors after the country's football association chose to withdrew an appeal against a FIFA sanction.

World soccer's ruling body confirmed the decision by the Peruvian FA on its website (www.fifa.com) on Monday.

The punishment was originally handed out last month by a FIFA disciplinary committee following crowd disturbances during the 2-1 qualifying defeat by Uruguay in Lima on September 6.

Peru, who are out of the running for a place at the 2014 finals in Brazil, were also fined 20,000 Swiss francs ($22,100).

