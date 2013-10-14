Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
PARIS France believe the seeding system is unfair for the World Cup playoffs in November and plan to ask football's ruling body FIFA to review it ahead of next week's draw.
World and European champions Spain are three points ahead in Group I and host Georgia in their final qualifier on Tuesday when second-placed France, who look certain to go through to the playoffs, entertain Finland.
The playoff seeds will be determined by FIFA rankings and 25th-placed France face a likely clash with another big footballing nation.
Les Bleus believe the system is flawed because fewer ranking points were available in five-nation Group I while the other sections all contained six teams.
"We're going to contact (FIFA)," French Federation president Noel Le Graet told the radio station RMC. "There is a little injustice between the group of five and the groups of six.
"Our rivals from other groups have been able to score more points ... that's a fact."
(Reporting by Gregory Blachier, editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
LONDON Under-fire Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger reacted to his side's humiliating 5-1 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday by blaming the referee.
Eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao's proposed fight against Britain's former world light-welterweight champion Amir Khan has been postponed, according to the Filipino's promoter, Bob Arum.