WROCLAW, Poland Captain Jakub Blaszczykowski led Poland from the front on Tuesday, scoring one goal and setting up the other as his side breezed past Moldova 2-0 in World Cup Group H qualifying.

Blaszczykowski put the home team ahead with a penalty in the 33rd minute after Lukasz Piszczek was brought down by midfielder Arthur Patras.

Poland were rarely at their best but they made the game safe with eight minutes to go as Jakub Wawrzyniak headed in a cross from the skipper.

The Poles, who have four points from two qualifying games, are level with Group H rivals England and the two teams meet in Warsaw on October 16.

"We will have to get stronger for the England match," coach Waldemar Fornalik told reporters.

