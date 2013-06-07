Poland's World Cup qualifying hopes took another serious knock when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Group H strugglers Moldova in Chisinau on Friday.

Captain Jakub Blaszczykowski gave the visitors a seventh-minute lead when he coolly slotted the ball home following a perfect through pass from Borussia Dortmund team mate Robert Lewandowski.

Eugeniu Sidorenco equalised from a narrow angle 30 minutes later, firing his first Moldova goal after a cross by Vitalie Bordian.

Poland are fourth in the table with nine points from six matches, five adrift of leaders Montenegro. Moldova are second from bottom on five points.

