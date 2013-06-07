Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Poland's World Cup qualifying hopes took another serious knock when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Group H strugglers Moldova in Chisinau on Friday.
Captain Jakub Blaszczykowski gave the visitors a seventh-minute lead when he coolly slotted the ball home following a perfect through pass from Borussia Dortmund team mate Robert Lewandowski.
Eugeniu Sidorenco equalised from a narrow angle 30 minutes later, firing his first Moldova goal after a cross by Vitalie Bordian.
Poland are fourth in the table with nine points from six matches, five adrift of leaders Montenegro. Moldova are second from bottom on five points.
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.