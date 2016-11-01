Morgan, Root help England eclipse India in Kanpur
KANPUR, India Skipper Eoin Morgan and batting mainstay Joe Root engineered England's easy chase to secure their seven-wicket victory against India in the first Twenty20 International on Thursday.
LONDON FIFA has rejected a request by England and Scotland for their players to wear armbands featuring poppies during their World Cup qualifier on Nov. 11 in commemoration of the armistice that ended World War One, the Scottish FA (SFA) said on Tuesday.
The world governing body's rules forbid players from wearing poppies as they are perceived as a political statement but SFA chief Stewart Regan said he would ask FIFA to change their minds.
"I can understand why they are doing this but it is nothing more than a mark of respect," Regan told the BBC. "It is a personal choice. This is not about making some political point."
Regan said he and English FA chief executive Martin Glenn would meet FIFA officials on Thursday to discuss the issue.
"We will be asking for their support to try to give the people of England and Scotland what they want. That is to use this match as a way of remembering people who lost their lives in the war," he said.
The Football Association of Wales has said it is seeking approval for its players to wear a poppy symbol on their shirts when they play Serbia in a Group D qualifier in Cardiff on Nov. 12, the day after Armistice Day.
MELBOURNE Roger Federer held firm against a furious fightback from fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka, edging his former apprentice 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 in a Melbourne Park classic to reach the final of the Australian Open on Thursday.
KINGSTON Usain Bolt and his Jamaican team mates who won the 4 x 100m relay at the 2008 Beijing Games have been told by the country's Olympic Association to return their gold medals following Nesta Carter's failed drug test.