Portugal's Nani (L) kicks near Luxembourg's Mathias Janisch during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match at the Coimbra city stadium October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Portugal's Helder Postiga (L) shoots to score his goal against Luxembourg during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match at the Coimbra city stadium October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Portugal's Helder Postiga celebrates his goal against Luxembourg during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match at the Coimbra city stadium October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Portugal had to settle for a place in next month's World Cup playoffs despite beating 10-man Luxembourg 3-0 in their final Group F qualifier in Coimbra on Tuesday.

The Portuguese finished second in the group, one point behind Russia who clinched top spot thanks to a 1-1 draw at Azerbaijan.

Rock bottom Luxembourg did themselves no favours when forward Aurelien Joachim was sent off for a nasty tackle on Andre Almeida in the 27th minute.

Two minutes later Porto forward Silvestre Varela, deputising for the suspended Cristiano Ronaldo on the wing, put the home team in front when he dribbled round the goalkeeper following a defence-splitting pass by midfielder Joao Moutinho.

Manchester United winger Nani, who captained the side in Ronaldo's absence, blasted the second goal after 36 minutes after a flowing move that featured a delightful back-heel from Moutinho.

Moutinho was also involved in the third goal by Helder Postiga in the 78th minute.

(Writing by Daniel Alvarenga in Lisbon, editing by Tony Jimenez)