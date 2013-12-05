FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke smiles during a news conference ahead of the 2014 World Cup draw at the Costa do Sauipe resort in Sao Joao da Mata, Bahia state, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

COSTA DO SAUIPE, Brazil The 32 teams at next year's World Cup finals will share a total fund of $576 million, including a prize-money pot of $358m with the winners taking home $35m, FIFA said on Thursday.

The amount of money made available to the countries taking part has increased 37 per cent from the $420m on offer at the 2010 finals in South Africa. The winners' prize money has gone up $5m.

The decision was announced by FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke at a news conference following the two-day FIFA executive committee, which ended on Thursday.

The runners-up in Brazil next year will pocket $25m, while the third-placed team will take home $22m and the fourth-placed team $20m. The four teams eliminated in the quarter-finals will leave with $14m; teams in the last 16 will receive $9m; and those eliminated in the first round will get $8m.

In addition, each of the 32 finalists will receive $1.5m for their "preparation costs", up $500,000 on 2010.

"There will also be awards of $70m for the clubs whose players are taking part in the World Cup and, in addition to that, $20m will be given as a legacy to Brazilian football," Valcke said.

"We will not wait for the start of the World Cup for that, those payments will start immediately and will rise to $100m in the future."

Valcke confirmed that the legacy money would be ploughed into grassroots football in Brazil as well as education and health projects linked to football in the country.

The grand total of $576m includes a figure of $100m available as insurance for players injured while playing for their national teams, known as the club protection programme.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Ed Osmond and Stephen Wood)