South Korea's Kim Shin Wook celebrates after scoring a goal against Qatar during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match in Doha June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

South Korea fought back from a goal down to brush aside Qatar 4-1 in Doha on Friday to begin the fourth round of World Cup qualifying with an away win.

The Koreans have played in the last seven tournament finals and the quality of their football at the air-conditioned Al Sadd Stadium suggested they would make it eight in Brazil in 2014.

Striker Lee Keun-ho (twice), defender Kwak Tae-hwi and substitute Kim Shin-wook scored for the visitors who had too much class for a limited Qatar side restricted to counter attacking.

The victory put the Koreans top of Group A alongside Iran with what looks like a straightforward match against the lowest-ranked side left in Asian qualifying, Lebanon, at home on Tuesday.

Qatar took the lead against the run of play in the 22nd minute through a fine individual goal by Yousef Ahmad Ali.

The speedy Saudi Arabian-born striker outpaced defender Kwak down the left, cut in and fired a low shot under goalkeeper Jung Sung-ryong to give the 2022 World Cup hosts a surprise lead.

The Koreans, though, were not rattled and continued their composed pass-and-move style and Kim Bo-kyung's left wing cross was headed in three minutes later at the near post by striker Lee Keun-ho.

The visitors continued to control possession and the pressure told in the 55th minute when Kwak made up for his weak defending earlier to nod in a corner at the near post.

Qatar were enraged 10 minutes later when they went 3-1 down through Korean substitute Kim Shin-wook even though Lee Dong-gook, who provided the assist, looked offside in the build-up.

The hosts lost their discipline in the final stages with a number of rash tackles.

Blond striker Lee Keun-ho was then left unmarked to head his second with 10 minutes remaining after a corner bounced across the goalmouth.

Qatar, who won in Lebanon on Sunday, have little time to dwell on the defeat with an away trip coming up against Iran on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore, editing by Tony Jimenez)