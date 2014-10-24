BERNE European clubs want April and May to be considered as possible months for staging the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

A FIFA task force begun discussions in September over the timing of the event, when the January/February and November/December slots were put forward in addition to the traditional June/July period, which is also under consideration.

However, the European Clubs Association (ECA), which said in September that "strong, decisive" reasons need to be given before moving the tournament from the summer, said it wanted to add April/May to the list.

"ECA is indeed considering alternatives to the November/December and January/February proposals," said the association in a statement to Reuters.

"April/May seems to be a possible option. Our official proposal with all details will be presented and discussed at the FIFA Task Force meeting on Nov. 3."

FIFA president Sepp Blatter has ruled out the summer option, even though it remains on the task force's agenda. "We have already said we cannot play in summer in this heat in Qatar," he said in September. "We have to play in winter."

Qatar was awarded the 2022 tournament on the understanding that it would be played in the summer and that new technology would be used to cool the stadiums to an ideal temperature for football.

The technology was an integral part of the bid and Qatari organisers have insisted that it is viable. ECA is worried about the disruption that a winter World Cup would cause to club football in Europe.

