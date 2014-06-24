(L - R) FIFA President Sepp Blatter and Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde clap as they wait for the start of the 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match between Belgium and Russia at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS Belgian Queen Mathilde embarrassingly mixed up Belgium's strikers after the country's 1-0 victory over Russia on Sunday, congratulating Romelu Lukaku for scoring the winning goal.

Lukaku made way after almost an hour for goalscorer, 19-year-old Divock Origi, brushing off the offered hand of coach Marc Wilmots and muttering angrily on the bench.

Video of the royal encounter was shown by Dutch-language broadcaster VRT late on Monday evening.

King Philippe and Mathilde were introduced to the players at a reception after the World Cup match in Rio de Janeiro. Lukaku had by that point calmed down.

"Bravo, really. And it's for you, the goal too," she said as she arrived at Lukaku.

"No, he's over there," Lukaku responded, pointing towards Origi.

"Well in any case you played very well," concluded the queen.

Belgian daily De Standaard reported that the queen had later apologised for her slip-up, explaining to journalists travelling on her plane back to Belgium that her confusion was caused because Lukaku used to have dread locks.

"He surprised me by having cut his hair," she said.

(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, Editing by Nigel Hunt)