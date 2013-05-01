Wijnaldum wants big-game mentality against smaller teams
Liverpool must treat Sunday's Premier League home game against 12th-placed Burnley the same as if they were playing a fellow top-six rival, midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has said.
Brasilia police have cancelled an order for 17,000 raincoats for use at the World Cup because next year's tournament will be played in the dry season.
"The military police made a mistake in listing the product among those to be acquired with a view to the World Cup which will be held in the dry season," said the Federal District government in a statement.
Brazilian media had criticised the plans as an example of wasteful spending by authorities, pointing out that the jackets would have cost a total of 5.35 million reais (1.70 million pounds).
Rainfall is very rare between May and July in Brasilia and the air humidity often drops to 30 percent.
The Brazilian capital, a planned city founded in 1960, will stage five matches at the World Cup and will also host games at the Confederations Cup in June.
The new 72,000-capacity Mane Garrincha stadium has been plagued by delays and its opening has been postponed until May 18, leaving FIFA on tenterhooks.
Holders Manchester United will not field a weakened team when they travel to Stamford Bridge for Monday's FA Cup quarter-final against Chelsea despite their congested fixture schedule, manager Jose Mourinho said.
LONDON Hull City meet Swansea City for the 74th time on Saturday with both teams desperate for a win in their battle against relegation. We look at five standout clashes between the sides.