Ace high Kyrgios stuns Djokovic in Acapulco
Nick Kyrgios served like a demon to bounce Serbia's world number two and top seed Novak Djokovic out of the quarter-finals of the Acapulco International with a 7-6(9) 7-5 victory on Thursday.
ZURICH Brazil clawed their way back into the top 10 when FIFA published the November rankings on Thursday ahead of next week's World Cup draw.
The World Cup hosts, who slumped to an all-time low of 22nd in June, went back into the top 10 after winning the Confederations Cup in July.
Brazil then slipped to 11th last month but friendly wins over Honduras and Chile have taken them to 10th.
Soccer's ruling body FIFA is using October's rankings as the primary yardstick for next week's draw so Brazil's ups and downs will have no impact on their status among the top seeds for the World Cup.
World champions Spain maintained the number one spot they have held since July 2008 followed by Germany, Argentina and Colombia.
Thanks to their two wins over Sweden in the World Cup playoffs, Portugal have also climbed back into the top 10.
All the nations in the top 20, except for Ukraine, have booked their tickets to Brazil next year.
The leading eight seeded teams for the draw are Brazil, Spain, Argentina, Germany, Colombia, Belgium, South American champions Uruguay and Switzerland.
FIFA will announce the second, third and fourth-ranked seeded nations before the draw in Salvador da Bahia on December 6.
Top 10 and rankings of World Cup qualifiers outside the leading 10:
(Last month's positions in parentheses):
1. (1) Spain
2. (2) Germany
3. (3) Argentina
4. (4) Colombia
5. (14) Portugal
6. (6) Uruguay
7. (8) Italy
8. (7) Switzerland
9. (8) Netherlands
10. (11) Brazil
Rankings of remaining World Cup qualifiers:
11. Belgium
12. Greece
13. England
14. United States
15. Chile
16. Croatia
17. Ivory Coast
19. France
20. Mexico
21. Bosnia
22. Russia
23. Ecuador
24. Ghana
26. Algeria
31. Costa Rica
36. Nigeria
41. Honduras
45. Iran
48. Japan
51. Cameroon
54. South Korea
59. Australia
(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Tony Jimenez)
BARCELONA The crushing weight of expectation that comes with managing Barcelona eventually proved too much for Luis Enrique, who said on Friday he felt a sense of relief after announcing his plans to walk away at the end of the season.
LONDON This year's FA Cup quarter-finalists will be allowed to field a fourth substitute if ties go to extra time as part of a two-year trial approved by the International Football Association Board.