Brazilian national soccer team head coach Luiz Felipe Scolari listens to a question during a news conference in Rio de Janeiro October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

ZURICH Brazil clawed their way back into the top 10 when FIFA published the November rankings on Thursday ahead of next week's World Cup draw.

The World Cup hosts, who slumped to an all-time low of 22nd in June, went back into the top 10 after winning the Confederations Cup in July.

Brazil then slipped to 11th last month but friendly wins over Honduras and Chile have taken them to 10th.

Soccer's ruling body FIFA is using October's rankings as the primary yardstick for next week's draw so Brazil's ups and downs will have no impact on their status among the top seeds for the World Cup.

World champions Spain maintained the number one spot they have held since July 2008 followed by Germany, Argentina and Colombia.

Thanks to their two wins over Sweden in the World Cup playoffs, Portugal have also climbed back into the top 10.

All the nations in the top 20, except for Ukraine, have booked their tickets to Brazil next year.

The leading eight seeded teams for the draw are Brazil, Spain, Argentina, Germany, Colombia, Belgium, South American champions Uruguay and Switzerland.

FIFA will announce the second, third and fourth-ranked seeded nations before the draw in Salvador da Bahia on December 6.

Top 10 and rankings of World Cup qualifiers outside the leading 10:

(Last month's positions in parentheses):

1. (1) Spain

2. (2) Germany

3. (3) Argentina

4. (4) Colombia

5. (14) Portugal

6. (6) Uruguay

7. (8) Italy

8. (7) Switzerland

9. (8) Netherlands

10. (11) Brazil

Rankings of remaining World Cup qualifiers:

11. Belgium

12. Greece

13. England

14. United States

15. Chile

16. Croatia

17. Ivory Coast

19. France

20. Mexico

21. Bosnia

22. Russia

23. Ecuador

24. Ghana

26. Algeria

31. Costa Rica

36. Nigeria

41. Honduras

45. Iran

48. Japan

51. Cameroon

54. South Korea

59. Australia

(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Tony Jimenez)