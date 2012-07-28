LONDON Englishman Jack Taylor, who refereed the 1974 World Cup final between West Germany and Netherlands, has died at the age of 82.

"Jack Taylor, perhaps the finest referee of all time, has passed away," the Football League said on its website (www.football-league.co.uk).

He officiated in more than 1,000 matches in a career spanning over 30 years.

Taylor refereed more than 100 international fixtures and was the first man to award a penalty in a World Cup final, stunning fans in Munich as the hosts fell behind without touching the ball.

Uli Hoeness fouled Dutch great Johan Cruyff in the second minute and Johan Neeskens converted the spot kick to put the Dutch ahead before another penalty from Paul Breitner and a goal by Gerd Mueller helped the Germans fight back to win 2-1.

