Ford switches from Bath to Leicester, Burns heads other way
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
LONDON Englishman Jack Taylor, who refereed the 1974 World Cup final between West Germany and Netherlands, has died at the age of 82.
"Jack Taylor, perhaps the finest referee of all time, has passed away," the Football League said on its website (www.football-league.co.uk).
He officiated in more than 1,000 matches in a career spanning over 30 years.
Taylor refereed more than 100 international fixtures and was the first man to award a penalty in a World Cup final, stunning fans in Munich as the hosts fell behind without touching the ball.
Uli Hoeness fouled Dutch great Johan Cruyff in the second minute and Johan Neeskens converted the spot kick to put the Dutch ahead before another penalty from Paul Breitner and a goal by Gerd Mueller helped the Germans fight back to win 2-1.
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has called on his team mates to step up their performances to avoid relegation after the Premier League champions slipped further into trouble after Sunday's defeat at fellow strugglers Swansea City.
MUNICH Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.