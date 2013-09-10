Turkey's Gokhan Tore (C) challenges Romania's Dorin Goian (L) and Doru Pintilii during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match at National Arena in Bucharest September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Turkey's Mevlut Erding (C) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against Romania during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match at National Arena in Bucharest September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Turkey's national soccer team coach Fatih Terim (R) celebrates their victory against Romania with his player Selcuk Inan at the end of the 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match at National Arena in Bucharest September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Turkey's Arda Turan (R) fights for the ball with Romania's Adrian Popa during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match at National Arena in Bucharest September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

BUCHAREST Turkey held on to beat Romania 2-0 in a tense World Cup qualifying Group D match on Tuesday to leapfrog their rivals in the close battle for the playoff spot.

Netherlands, who qualified for Brazil after a 2-0 win over Andorra on Tuesday, top the standings with 22 points from eight matches, followed by Hungary on 14 after they hammered Estonia 5-1. Turkey and Romania have 13 points each.

Turkey took the lead when striker Burak Yilmaz headed his fourth goal of the qualifying campaign midway through the first half.

Romania threatened to find an equaliser but Bogdan Stancu had a goal ruled out for offside 12 minutes after the break and substitute Adrian Popa hit the post midway through the second half.

Substitute Mevlut Erdinc then doubled Turkey's advantage in the fifth minute of stoppage time with a delightful curling shot that gave the hosts keeper Ciprian Tatarusanu no chance.

It was Turkey's second consecutive win since Fatih Terim began his third spell as coach last month, following their 5-0 thrashing of Andorra 5-0 in Kayseri on Friday.

Romania visit Andorra on October 11 in their next qualifier and Turkey are away to Estonia.

(Writing by Angel Krasimirov, Editing by Tom Bartlett)