MOSCOW Russia Russia's Minister for Sport Vitaly Mutko has defended national team coach Fabio Capello in the wake of criticism from fans and local media following their first-round World Cup exit.

“Capello helped us to reach the World Cup finals. It certainly would not have been a given that we would have reached Brazil with someone else,” Mutko said on Monday in a briefing with Russian journalists.

“I can tell you that Fabio is not here just for the money. He sincerely wants to help Russia to develop a good side. Capello works a lot, travels and searches for talent.

"Some of our domestic coaches don't even know our players, but he calls them up to the national team. We need to talk to Fabio and the federation needs to do its own job," he added.

Russia returned home to Moscow on Sunday after failing to qualify from Group H, having picked up two points from three games and scored two goals. Russian fans and media are unhappy with Capello's defensive tactics and want the Italian replaced.

In January, the 68-year-old extended his contract with the Russian Football Union to the end the 2018 World Cup, which the country is hosting, and he has already announced he is keen to stay on despite a disappointing World Cup in Brazil.

Russian television station "Dozhd" (Rain) has reported that under his new contract Capello will be paid nine million euros ($12.25 million) a year.

(Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Ken Ferris)