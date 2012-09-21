Atletico's Vicente Calderon stadium to host King's Cup final
Madrid The King's Cup final between holders Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves will be played at the Vicente Calderon in Madrid on May 27, the Spanish Football Federation announced on Monday.
MOSCOW The host cities for the 2018 FIFA World Cup will be announced live on Russian television on Sept 29, local organisers of the tournament said on Friday.
Channel One will broadcast the presentation on its "Tonight" show at 21:20 local time (6:20 p.m. British time), they said.
"FIFA President Sepp Blatter and Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko will open the ceremony," the Local Organising Committee (LOC) said in a statement.
Thirteen Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Yaroslavl, Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan, Samara, Saransk, Volgograd, Krasnodar, Rostov, Sochi and Yekaterinburg - are competing for the right to stage the matches.
Mutko, also the LOC head, said earlier this month that two cities would be dropped and Saransk, Volgograd, Yaroslavl, Kaliningrad and Rostov are the most under threat.
Moscow will have two venues - the 90,000-seat Luzhniki stadium, which will stage the final, and another to be chosen from two 45,000-seat arenas that are being built by the Spartak and Dynamo clubs.
Russia beat England and joint bids from Spain-Portugal and Belgium-Netherlands in December 2010 to win the right to stage the tournament.
(Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
Madrid The King's Cup final between holders Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves will be played at the Vicente Calderon in Madrid on May 27, the Spanish Football Federation announced on Monday.
PARIS Paris St Germain coach Unai Emery will count on past experience to make life difficult for Barcelona when the two teams meet at the Parc des Princes for their Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday, Barca coach Luis Enrique said.
LONDON Joe Root said he felt "privileged, humbled and very excited" to be named England test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.