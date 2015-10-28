SAN SALVADOR El Salvador will name a new squad for their 2018 World Cup qualifier against Mexico next month after the selected players went on strike for better pay and working conditions, coach Ramon Maradiaga said.

Honduran Maradiaga, who took charge last month, said he was upset that the Salvadorean Football Federation (Fesfut) and the players had failed to reach an accord and his preparations for the CONCACAF qualifier had been disrupted.

"What is down to me on the sporting side is to look for a new squad, and when I say that I mean players who can adapt to what we want in playing terms,” Maradiaga told reporters on Tuesday.

Fesfut directors said the players Maradiaga had originally called up walked out of the team’s training camp on Sunday saying conditions were not good enough.

“We are losing time. We’ve already lost two practices, and in a competition as difficult as the one we face we’re giving away weapons to the enemy,” Maradiaga said.

He said he would name a new squad next week for the match at the Azteca in Mexico City on Nov. 13 in CONCACAF Group A, which also includes Honduras and Canada.

