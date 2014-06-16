Australia batsman Voges, spinner Doherty retire
MELBOURNE Australia batsman Adam Voges and spin bowler Xavier Doherty announced their retirements from international cricket at the end of the domestic Sheffield Shield season on Wednesday.
A list of the fastest World Cup goals after Clint Dempsey scored for the United States against Ghana in 32 seconds* on Monday.
Player Country Opponent Year Time
1. Hakan Sukur Turkey South Korea 2002 11 seconds
2. Vaclav Masek Czechoslovakia Mexico 1962 16 seconds
3. Ernst Lehner Germany Austria 1934 25 seconds
4. Bryan Robson England France 1982 27 seconds
5. Clint Dempsey U.S. Ghana 2014 32 seconds*
6. Emile Veinante France Belgium 1938 35 seconds
7. Arne Nyberg Sweden Hungary 1938 35 seconds
8. Bernard Lacombe France Italy 1978 37 seconds
9. Florian Albert Hungary Bulgaria 1962 50 seconds
10. Adalbert Desu Romania Peru 1930 50 seconds
* denotes unofficial time
