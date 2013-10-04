ZURICH Colombia, Belgium and Uruguay will be among the seeds for December's World Cup draw if they can keep their places in FIFA's world rankings for the next fortnight, and if they qualify.

FIFA said on Friday that hosts Brazil plus the top seven teams in the rankings on October 17 would be the seeded teams among the 32 for the draw.

"The remaining pots will be based on geographic and sporting criteria," added FIFA.

Spain, Argentina, Germany, Italy, Colombia, Belgium and Uruguay are currently in the top seven with Brazil eighth. Of those teams, Argentina and Italy have already qualified, along with Brazil.

"The security situation will continue to be monitored," FIFA said in a statement. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Clare Fallon)