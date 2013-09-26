Senegal have chosen Casablanca in Morocco as the venue for their home tie against Ivory Coast in the upcoming World Cup qualifying playoffs.

Senegal are banned from using their home ground in Dakar after rioting last year when the Ivorians beat them in the African Nations Cup qualifiers and have been forced to seek a neutral alternative.

Senegal host the second leg in November with the first leg in Abidjan next month.

"After discussion with the players, taking into account the opinion of the coach, and after discussions with the Minister of Sports, we made the choice to go to a known ground," Senegal Football Federation president Augustin Senghor told reporters.

Senegal used Marrakesh in Morocco earlier this month for their last group match against Uganda, where they secured a late win to ensure top place in the standings and progress to the playoffs.

The ban on use of their stadium in Dakar - the only venue that meets FIFA requirements -- came after rioting brought a premature halt to the Nations Cup qualifier between Senegal and the Ivorians in October last year.

The match was stopped some 14 minutes from the end as frustrated Senegal supporters lit fires on the terraces and threw objects onto the field after Didier Drogba had successfully converted a penalty for the Ivorians that put them comfortably ahead on aggregate in the two-legged tie.

The two countries were drawn together again earlier this month in one of the five playoff matches to determine Africa's representatives at the World Cup finals in Brazil next year.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Justin Palmer)