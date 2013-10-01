Newcastle United's Papiss Cisse reacts after having his goal disallowed for offside during their Europa League quarter-final, second leg soccer match against Benfica in Newcastle, northern England April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Senegal striker Papiss Cisse is back in the squad to face Ivory Coast in their African World Cup playoff first leg in Abidjan on October 12 after missing their last game through suspension.

However, Demba Ba has again been left out of coach Alain Giresse's 23-man squad, which was announced on Tuesday, with the Chelsea forward having last played for his country in March.

Cisse missed Senegal's group qualifier against Uganda in Marrakesh last month after picking up several yellow cards.

He comes into the squad named by Giresse in Dakar to in place fellow striker Mame Birame Diouf, who was injured playing for Hanover 96 in the Bundesliga at the weekend.

The return leg of the playoff will take place in Casablanca, Morocco in November because Senegal are banned form playing at their home ground. The winners over the two legs will secure a place at the World Cup finals in Brazil next year.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Bouna Coundoul (Ethnikos), Cheikh Ndiaye (Stade Rennes), Issa Ndoye (Creteil)

Defenders: Issa Cissokho, Pape Mison Djilobodji (both Nantes), Lamine Gassama (Lorient), Cheikh Kouyate (Anderlecht), Cheikh Mbengue (Toulouse), Kara Mbodj (Racing Genk), Pape Ndiaye Souare (Lille), Lamine Sane (Girondins Bordeaux)

Midfielders: Stephane Badji (Brann Bergen), Mouhamed Diame (West Ham United), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Lille), Alfred Ndiaye (Eskisehirspor), Salif Sane (Hanover 96)

Forwards: Ibrahima Balde (Kuban Krasnodar), Papiss Demba Cisse (Newcastle United), Sadio Mane (Salzburg), Dame Ndoye (Lokomotiv Moscow), Henri Saivet (Girondins Bordeaux), Modou Sougou (Evian Thonon Gaillard FC), Moussa Sow (Fenerbahce).

