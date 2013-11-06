Manchester United's Mame Biram Diouf reacts after missing a chance to score during their English Premier League match against Portsmouth at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England, February 6, 2010. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Senegal are boosted by the return from injury of forward Mame Biram Diouf as they included him on Wednesday in their 23-man squad for next weekend's World Cup playoff against Ivory Coast.

Senegal will look to the striking capability of the Bundesliga-based player to help them overturn a two-goal deficit after losing the first leg 3-1 away last month.

The second leg on November 16 is being hosted in Casablanca, Morocco because of a ban at Senegal's home ground following crowd violence. The winners over the two legs will secure a place at next year's World Cup finals in Brazil.

Diouf was one of three changes announced by coach Alain Giresse.

Levante midfielder Pape Kouly Diop returns along with defender Zarco Toure.

But Demba Ba again misses out as Giresse continues to ignore the Chelsea striker, who has not played for his country since March. Squad:

Goalkeepers: Bouna Coundoul (Ethnikos), Cheikh Tidiane Ndiaye (Stade Rennes), Issa Ndoye (Creteil)

Defenders: Issa Cissokho, Pape Mison Djilobodji (both Nantes), Cheikh Kouyate (Anderlecht), Cheikh Mbengue (Toulouse), Kara Mbodj (Racing Genk), Pape Ndiaye Souare (Lille), Lamine Sane (Girondins Bordeaux), Zarco Toure (Le Havre)

Midfielders: Stephane Badji (Brann Bergen), Mohamed Diame (West Ham United), Pape Kouly Diop (Levante), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Lille), Alfred Ndiaye (Eskisehirspor), Salif Sane (Hanover 96)

Forwards: Papiss Demba Cisse (Newcastle United), Mame Biram Diouf (Hanover 96), Sadio Mane (Salzburg), Dame Ndoye (Lokomotiv Moscow), Henri Saivet (Girondins Bordeaux), Moussa Sow (Fenerbahce)

