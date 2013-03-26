Scotland's George Boyd (R) heads the ball past Serbia's Dusan Basta during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match at Karadjordje stadium in Novi Sad March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Scotland's Steven Naismith (R) challenges Serbia's Nenad Tomovic during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match at Karadjordje stadium in Novi Sad March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Serbia's Branislav Ivanovic (R) challenges Scotland's Grant Hanley (2nd R) and Gary Caldwell (2nd L) during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match at Karadjordje stadium in Novi Sad March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Serbia's Filip Djuricic (R) challenges Scotland's Grant Hanley (C) during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match at Karadjordje stadium in Novi Sad March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Serbia's fans cheer during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Scotland at Karadjordje stadium in Novi Sad March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Scotland's manager Gordon Strachan reacts before their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Serbia at Karadjordje stadium in Novi Sad March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Scotland's Steven Whittaker (L) fights for the ball with Serbia's Dusan Tadic during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match at Karadjordje stadium in Novi Sad March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Scotland's George Boyd (L) heads the ball past Serbia's Luka Milivojevic during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match at Karadjordje stadium in Novi Sad March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Scotland's Gary Caldwell (C) fights for the ball with Serbia's Dusan Basta (R) during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match at Karadjordje stadium in Novi Sad March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

NOVI SAD, Serbia Two opportunist goals by striker Filip Djuricic gave Serbia a 2-0 home win over Scotland in a World Cup Group A qualifier on Tuesday played after a late pitch inspection.

Heavy snowfall had descended on the turf and officials only gave the go-ahead an hour before kickoff, after stadium staff and some enthusiastic Scottish fans cleared the snow in freezing weather.

Serbia lifted some of the gloom off Friday's 2-0 defeat at bitter Balkan rivals Croatia after Djuricic struck on the hour with a shot on the turn following a goalmouth scramble and doubled the tally with a simple tap-in from a close-range rebound.

The home team dominated on a muddy surface and missed several chances before Djuricic ended their three-match barren spell in which they failed to find the back of the net.

The result left Serbia on seven points from six games and with only a slim chance of reaching next year's finals while Scotland prop the group with two points.

(Reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)