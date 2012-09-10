BELGRADE Serbia coach Sinisa Mihajlovic once branded his team as one of the favourites in their World Cup qualifying group but a five-game winless streak has left the tough talker watering down his expectations.

Since he took over in May, Serbia have lost three of four friendlies and drew 0-0 in Scotland in their opening World Cup qualifying Group A match on Saturday.

They have scored once and conceded six goals in the five games, leading the coach to make sweeping changes to his side for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier at home to Wales.

"We will bring several new players into the starting lineup against the Welsh, especially up front because we have to play a different game and be much faster than we were in Glasgow," he told a news conference on Monday.

"However, this is not a must-win match and I don't want the players to feel that they have to win tomorrow because it's early days yet and points will be dropped in this balanced group."

Mihajlovic took over after Serbia failed to reach Euro 2012 but a mere 5,000 turned up for his debut on home soil in August - a goalless draw with Ireland in a friendly - and the situation has failed to improve.

"We will do everything we can to qualify for the World Cup but the main thing is to get the crowd behind us and if we are jeered in Novi Sad on Tuesday like we were in Belgrade several times, we will play our upcoming home games elsewhere in Serbia," he said.

"We will go to cities where fans are craving top-level football and will support us no matter what."

Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic, one of the most experienced players in Serbia's youthful side, said beating the Welsh in only their second group game was a must if they were to stand any chance of progressing.

Group A also includes Belgium, Croatia and Macedonia.

"We have to win and in order to do so we have to play much better than we did against Scotland," he said.

"Wales have a style similar to Scotland's but they also have an exceptional player in Gareth Bale, who will have to be marked tightly."

