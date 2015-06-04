Factbox on the South Korea women's team:

Women's World cup record:

Previous appearances in finals: (1) 2003

Best performance: Group stage

Drawn in group E with Brazil, Spain and Costa Rica

- -

Coach: Yoon Deok-yeo

A former defender on the Korean men's national team with 31 caps, Yoon took over the women's side in 2013 and has become a hugely popular father figure with the squad. With women's football still in its infancy in South Korea, Yoon has sought to negate his side's limitations and inexperience by make them fitter and faster, pushing them hard in training and placing as much emphasis on physical endurance as technical ability.

- -

Key player: Ji So-yun. Age: 24. Forward.

Described by Chelsea boss Emma Hayes as "our little magician," Ji set English football alight last season and her performances earned her the PFA's Women's Player of the Year honours. Ji, who has already won 74 caps and scored 38 goals, still has room to develop, particularly on the defensive side of the game, but as an attacking threat there will be few to match her skill, movement and finishing in Canada.

- -

FIFA World ranking: 18

- -

How they qualified: Topped group at 2014 Asian Cup finals

- -

Best World Cup result: group stage in 2003

- -

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Kim Jung-mi, Jun Min-kyung, Yun Yeong-geul

Defenders: Kim Do-yeon, Kim Hye-ri, Song Su-ran, Shin Dam-yeong, Kim Soo-yun, Lim Seon-joo, Lee Eun-mi, Shim Seo-yun, Hwang Bo-ram

Midfielders: Kwon Hahn-ul, Park Hee-young, Cho So-hyun, Kang Yu-mi, Jeon Ga-eul, Lee So-dam, Lee Geum-min

Forwards: Jung Seol-bin, Park Eun-seon, Yoo Young-a, Ji So-yun

(Compiled by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)