SEOUL South Korea suffered three straight defeats and shipped 11 goals at their only previous Women's World Cup appearance in 2003, but it could be a different story this time around with English football's player of the year Ji So-yun spearheading their Canadian campaign.

While their North Korean neighbours have appeared at four World Cups, reaching the quarter-finals in 2007, the South have not been able to make a similar impact on the international stage, failing to qualify in five of their seven campaigns.

However, North Korea have been banned from the 2015 tournament after several players failed doping tests at the 2011 World Cup in Germany.

South Korea coach Yoon Deok-yeo is determined that his side will not be brushed aside in Canada, where they have been grouped with Brazil, Spain and Costa Rica, and has emphasised the importance of strength and endurance.

The Koreans' hopes of reaching the last 16 suffered a blow just weeks before the tournament when forward Yeo Min-ji was ruled out with a serious knee injury.

"I feel like a parent who's just lost a child," coach Yoon was quoted as saying in local media of Yeo's injury.

For South Korea to have any chance of progressing beyond the group stage, Ji will have to reproduce the kind of form that saw her scoop England's top award last month.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder was a virtual unknown outside her homeland until joining Chelsea Ladies last year but her performances lit up the league and she will be the main danger in the Korean side at the June 6-July 5 World Cup.

KFA President Chung Mong-gyu said the team would have to step up to compete with the likes of Brazil and Spain but South Korea have already proved they are capable of going up against some of the world's top sides.

"We don't have a long history in women's football but we have competed well against some of the top teams," Chung said at the team's launch ceremony. "We are ready to write a new chapter in the team's history."

The South Koreans will have no time to ease into the competition as they face Brazil in their Group E opener on June 9 at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal.

They take on Costa Rica four days later, again in Montreal, before closing out the group against Spain on June 17 in Ottawa.

