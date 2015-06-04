MADRID Spain captain Veronica Boquete is refreshingly honest about her nation's chances of lifting the trophy when they make their debut at a Women's World Cup finals in Canada this month.

"We could say they are zero," Boquete told Reuters in an interview. "It's the first time we are playing in a World Cup and there is still a big gulf between us and the main powers due to conditions in the professional game but not due to quality."

Ranked 14th in the world, Spain have been drawn in Group E with Brazil, South Korea and Costa Rica and face a tough task in even making it through to the last 16 of the 24-team tournament.

Boquete, who won the Champions League with FFC Frankfurt last month before sealing a move to German rivals Bayern Munich, will lead her country in their opening match against Costa Rica on June 9 in Montreal.

The 28-year-old midfielder, who was nominated for the 2014 FIFA Ballon d'Or award, said the three-time defending Olympic champion United States are clear favourites, while Germany, France, Japan and Sweden also had a shot of going all the way.

"They (USA) are coming into the tournament in fantastic form," Boquete told Reuters. "They have been working very hard for months and the conditions they have in their country help them compete at another level.

"But there is always a surprise and we will see who is this time."

As far as individual players, Boquete singled out U.S. forward Christen Press as a possible Golden Ball winner at the June 6-July-5 tournament.

"For me she has been at the top for a while now but many think she could be the big star of this World Cup," said Boquete, who also felt German midfielder Dzsenifer Marozsan and Brazil forward Marta could be among the tournament's best.

Whatever happens in Canada, Boquete is determined to make the most of the experience.

"I think about all the effort we have put in, how many have tried and not managed,' said Boquete.

"And of course I think about everything we will feel when we are there, when we take to the pitch, when we hear the national anthem. It's going to be very special."

