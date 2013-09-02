MADRID Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets and Real Sociedad defender Inigo Martinez are out of Spain's World Cup Group I qualifier away to Finland on Friday and a friendly against Chile in Geneva four days later after picking up muscle injuries.

Busquets, a key member of coach Vicente del Bosque's squad, sustained the injury in Sunday's 3-2 La Liga win at Valencia, while backup centre back Martinez was hurt in Sociedad's 2-1 defeat at home to Atletico Madrid, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) said on their website (www.sefutbol.com) on Monday.

Del Bosque had called up Manchester City midfielder Javi Garcia and Real Madrid fullback Ignacio Fernandez, who joins the squad for the first time, to replace them, they added.

The world and European champions top the five-nation group after five matches with 11 points, one more than France who play in Georgia on Friday and Belarus four days later.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Clare Fallon)